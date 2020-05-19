People in Orange County who lost their job because of the coronavirus pandemic can now apply to get $800 under a county workforce program.
The program is being funded by a $900,000 grant from the California Employment Development Department.
You can apply at the O.C. One Stop Center in Irvine or Garden Grove.
Coronavirus: Orange County's jobless can apply for $800 through workforce program
People in Orange County who lost their job because of the coronavirus pandemic can now apply to get $800 under a county workforce program.
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More