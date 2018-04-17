PERSONAL FINANCE

Pasadena couple helps women with tax troubles

EMBED </>More Videos

Tax debt can overwhelm mothers who find themselves suddenly alone, out of work and in trouble with the IRS. There is a nonprofit with a mission to help struggling women. (KABC)

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Tax debt can overwhelm mothers who find themselves suddenly alone, out of work and in trouble with the IRS. A new nonprofit in Pasadena was born out of such a crisis.

Dru Mouser was a working actress until the writers strike paralyzed the industry. Then, the single mom learned that her business manager had failed to properly file her tax returns, did not inform her of an audit and did not show up at the audit. She was on the hook for $100,000.

"Fear panic, anxiety. You live under a low grade level of anxiety for a long time when things like that happen. It's intense," said Mouser.

Pasadena CPA David Ellis negotiated a settlement for Mouser, one of many handled pro bono by his firm. With his wife, professional fundraiser Susan Silverman, the couple created a nonprofit to fill a void.

The goal of the Women's Resolution Center is to provide free, competent, professional tax representation for women in Los Angeles County in need of a fresh start.

"If you are a single mom struggling with two or three kids, the last thing you are going to pay is your taxes, and then it catches up to you," said Silverman.

Ellis said negotiating with the IRS can be challenging, even for a professional. But procrastinating only makes matters worse. Your bank account can be frozen, your assets seized and your paycheck garnished.

"The general rule is, if you can get at it, the IRS can get at it as well," said Ellis.

The Women's Resolution Center is raising funds so that more women can be helped. Their goal is to assist 20 to 40 women in the coming year.

Ellis offers this advice for free.

Ellis said if you get a notice from the IRS, respond to it. And if you have unfiled tax returns for past years, file them. The IRS officers won't open negotiations unless you have filled the forms that tell the federal government what your earnings were.

Mouser is now over the hump, and relieved.

"I can breathe," Mouser said. "It has made a tremendous financial and emotional impact on my life."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxesfinancewomennonprofitPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Your credit score may soon be going up
Mega Millions jackpot at $433M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Check your account: Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
Woman buys $500K scratcher in Buena Park
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News