Survey shows millions of Americans falling further into debt, losing work amid pandemic

An exclusive new Eyewitness News poll released Tuesday shows the growing financial impact of the coronavirus emergency.The Survey USA poll projects that 21 million American households are now falling further into debt due to the pandemic.The poll indicates an acceleration of job losses from a similar survey released on March 19. About 18 percent of the work force has been laid off - that's up from 14% in late March when many stay-at-home orders first went into effect.Additionally, 24% of workers have now had their hours reduced - but that number hasn't changed much in the last couple weeks.Survey USA interviewed 1,000 adults online nationwide on April 6 and 7.Here are some of the additional questions and results:23% Very31% Somewhat26% Not Very20% Not At All1% Not Sure29% Very33% Somewhat18% Not Very18% Not At All2% Not Sure24% Yes76% No18% Yes82% No5% Yes95% No