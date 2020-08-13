Personal Finance

Rent relief program to help thousands of low-income families in LA County

Households that bring in 30% of the county's median income could receive up to $10,000.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A $100 million rent relief fund is on it's way to help thousands of low-income families in Los Angeles County.

"So many people are struggling just to feed themselves and their families, and have no idea how they will pay rent," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

Federal funds will help between 8,000 to 9,000 households pay their rent. Households that bring in 30% of the county's median income could receive up to $10,000. In 2019, the median income for the county was just over $68,000.

Those who live in the city of Los Angeles, it has its own rent relief program funded by federal money. Residents who want to check their eligibility can fill out the online application with the Los Angeles County Development Authority or call 211. Citizenship documents are not required.

"This payment will go straight to the property owner who must agree to waive any late fees, interest or other fees," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Los Angeles County households will have two weeks to submit an application for the help.

Anja Carrillo says she's already received help from a county rent relief program.

"If I wouldn't have gotten approved, I probably would have been right now homeless with my 7-year-old son. The landlord threatened to evict me," Carrillo said.

The application process begins Aug. 17.

