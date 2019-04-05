SoCal gas prices: Pain at the pump is real as costs surge

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California drivers are definitely feeling pain at the pump these days as gas prices continue to surge.According to the Auto Club, refinery problems in Carson and Torrance along with rising oil costs have been bringing up prices at the pump for nearly two weeks.But increased gas imports to the Southland could mean an end to rising pump prices in the coming days.In Los Angeles and Long Beach, a gallon of gas is at $3.67. Gas prices in Los Angeles are now the highest they've been in almost five months. The average price of gas has risen for 24 consecutive days - an increase of over 36 cents. The cheapest gas station in L.A. is offering gas at $3.25 per gallon, with the most expensive reaching a whopping $4.59, according to GasBuddy.com.In the Inland Empire, drivers are paying $3.57 per gallon. In Orange County it's $3.62, and in Ventura, gas is an average $3.64 per gallon.The average price per gallon in California is $3.61.