Coronavirus

Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill

By Grace Manthey and John Kelly
The vast majority of Americans are set to get direct payments from the federal government as early as next month under a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package passed by the U.S. House today in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stimulus bill provides money and other relief to companies and workers hit hardest by the sudden economic trouble that has followed the outbreak. Among them: direct payments of $1,200 to individual taxpayers, with $500 for additional children, following a complex formula that reduces payments for those earning higher incomes.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Using the guidelines spelled out in the bill, we're providing a calculator to help you figure out the amount that you're likely to receive.



Click here to launch the calculator in a new window.

Coronavirus crisis: Employment attorney answers questions on worker's rights amid pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Employment attorney Angela Reddock-Wright answered questions about workers' options if they lose their jobs or have their hours dramatically reduced during the coronavirus crisis.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehealthpersonal financecoronavirusgovernmentfinancecongress
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Nursing facility reports 51 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths - LIVE
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus
Trump's personal message for 'incredible' health care workers
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 3,011
Nursing facility reports 51 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths - LIVE
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus
Coronavirus pandemic: List of companies hiring in SoCal
LA County supervisors vote to remove sheriff as head of emergency ops
Van Nuys lab struggles to get crucial COVID-19 test supplies
Show More
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 31
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
More TOP STORIES News