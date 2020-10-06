Personal Finance

Stimulus check update: IRS extends deadline to register for non-filers

CHICAGO -- Thousands of Americans still waiting for their stimulus checks now have an extended deadline to register for their payment.

The IRS needs people who typically don't file a tax return to submit their information.

The October 15 deadline was pushed back to November 21, giving people five extra weeks.

Here is a tutorial on how to use the non-filer page on the IRS website to get the status of your stimulus check.



"We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "The IRS is deeply involved in processing and programming that overlaps filing seasons. Any further extension beyond November would adversely impact our work on the 2020 and 2021 filing seasons. The Non-filers portal has been available since the spring and has been used successfully by many millions of Americans."

The extended deadline is only for people who have not received their economic impact payment and don't normally file a tax return. For people who requested an extension for filing their 2019 tax returns, the deadline remains October 15.

The IRS said it sent out nine million letters last month to people who may be eligible for the $1,200 stimulus check and don't normally file a tax return..

For more information, visit IRS.gov.
