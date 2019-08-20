taxes

Trump says he's looking at tax cut, not fearing recession

By Kevin Freking
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says his administration is a looking at tax cut proposals but not as a response to a potential recession. He says, "I'm looking at that all the time anyway."

Trump talked about the economy and trade with China during a meeting Tuesday in the Oval Office with the president of Romania.

Trump says his administration is looking at a cut in the capital gains tax when investors sell assets. It is also exploring lower payroll taxes.
But mostly, Trump is pressuring the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. He says, "They have to do a rate cut."

Trump says the word recession is "inappropriate" and if the Fed would do its job, "you would see a burst of growth like you've never seen before."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financebusinesstaxespoliticspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TAXES
Trump, Republican Party sue over Calif. tax return law
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
CA lawmakers pass bill requiring Trump to release tax returns
HHH audit due, homeowners don't take advantage of tax exemption
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Organ donation from 10-year-old girl will help 80 people
El Paso man who lost wife in mass shooting gets new car
Surveillance video released of suspect sought in fatal CSUF stabbing
Majority of 405 Fwy shut down in Long Beach after big rig crash
VIDEO: Toddler helps his younger brother escape his crib
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
Show More
Charges dismissed against man accused of stealing Oscar
West Nile virus newly detected in 4 SoCal communities
Police challenged over officer-involved shooting of black man in Venice
Police kill armed man who held bus hostage in Brazil
Chase ends in standoff on 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga
More TOP STORIES News