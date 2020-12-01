UPS announces hiring spree as online shopping soars amid coronavirus pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8330432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Videos show crowds waiting in long lines for the new Playstation 5, although many shoppers bought gifts safely online.

This year's major shift to online shopping has become somewhat of a blessing in disguise for some: UPS is busier than ever this holiday season and the shipping giant is now looking help in the form of a wave of new hires."We're going to be extremely busy," Christine Castaldi, who works in UPS's human resources division, told ABC7. The company is bustling due to the massive jump in online purchases by consumers.The Adobe Analytics shopping forecast expects online shopping sales to top $189 billion in 2020. That's a 33% increase from last year. Numbers like that mean UPS is kicking off a hiring spree."We do still have some really hot jobs out there right now, and those are package handler, personal vehicle delivery driver and driver helper," Castaldi said. "Those jobs pay up to $21 (an hour), with the average job paying $19 an hour."There are roughly 500 of those openings at UPS's Ontario air hub in San Bernardino County, and at the company's brand new Riverside warehouse."There's great opportunities in that facility, as people come on, whether they want seasonal work or if they want regular employment," Castaldi said. "We have that opportunity for both."And with gift-giving comes merchandise returns. That means those seasonal jobs are expected to run through mid-January as people ship their unwanted gifts back to the stores.