VIDEO: Gas pump appears to keep charging for fuel not being pumped in Hacienda Heights

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A gas station customer captured video at an Arco AM-PM in Hacienda Heights, appearing to show the gas pump continue to charge for fuel that was not being pumped.Victor Urena posted video and photos to Facebook, expressing disbelief in what he was seeing.He added the following caption to his Facebook post:"With gas prices at the highest in recent years, we do not need gas stations ripping us off like this!!! When I complained and demanded a refund, they refused, even after I showed them the video. Happened at Arco AMPM in Hacienda Heights on Colima and Azusa!!!"The owner of the gas station told Eyewitness News that he has requested a technician to inspect the pumps, and that the city is sending an investigator Wednesday to check the pumps as well.He also said no other customers complained of similar issues on that day.In response to Urena's comment about refunds, the owner said the cashier is not allowed to give money back without manager approval, and no managers were at the station at the time.Urena later called Eyewitness News late Tuesday night to say the gas station is refunding his money after all.Arco officials told Eyewitness News that they are looking into the matter.