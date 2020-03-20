Personal Finance

Walmart hiring 150,000 workers, paying employees $365M in cash bonuses

Walmart is praising its hourly employees for keeping stores running during this coronavirus pandemic by giving them a cash bonus.

Each full-time employee will receive $300 while part-time employees will get an extra $150.

Walmart praised its workers for all of their hard work, saying the money will be paid out on April 2.

The total payout to employees will be $365 million.

Walmart says it also plans to hire 150,000 new workers through the end of May. The hiring comes as the retailer reports a bump in demand.

