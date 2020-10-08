unemployment California

Questions about unemployment benefits or EDD? Submit now to get answers live from an expert

We will be hosting a livestream Thursday, October 15 at 1 p.m. with an expert from the National Employment Law Project, Michele Evermore.
Hundreds of you have told us about your struggles to get unemployment benefits through California's EDD.

That's why we will be hosting a livestream Thursday, October 15 at 1 p.m. with an expert from the National Employment Law Project, Michele Evermore.

Download our new apps for Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV to watch live and get your questions answered. We will also be streaming at abc7.com/live and the ABC7 Los Angeles app on iPhone and Android devices.

If you would like to submit questions you may do so at the form below and we will try to have as many answered as possible during the livestream.



With more than 4 million Californians receiving unemployment benefits during the pandemic, a state expert answered viewer questions about why it is so challenging getting information about eligibility.

