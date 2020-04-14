Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Website for free 'Angeleno' prepaid debit card crashes

The Angeleno Card is funded by cash grants available for some of the lowest-income Los Angeles residents hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The website for the "Angeleno Card," a free prepaid debit card intended for residents in Los Angeles with incomes below the federal poverty line, crashed Tuesday morning -- one day after the program was announced.

The Los Angeles city website saw a surge of heavy traffic Tuesday morning as residents tried applying for a free prepaid debit card aimed at helping low income residents.

The Angeleno Card is funded by cash grants available for some of the lowest-income Los Angeles residents hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday.

The Angeleno Card is a debit card intended to provide cash assistance to some of the neediest families. Grants are given in the amounts of $700, $1,100 or $1,500, depending on income and household size.

Eligibility for the grants falls under three criteria: First, the recipient must live in the city of Los Angeles. Second, the recipient must have a family income level that was below the federal poverty line before the COVID-19 crisis. And third, the family must have fallen into deeper economic hardship because of the crisis, with, for example, a 50% loss in household income.

Immigration status will not be considered in the grant application.

People who receive federal and state assistance can apply, Garcetti said. Individuals who do not immediately receive a card will be added to a waiting list. The pre-paid debit cards are provided through two of the mayor's nonprofit organizations that are independent from city money.

Applications for the grant were to be taken only from Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to Thursday 4:30 p.m.

Information can be found online. Those without internet access may call 213-252-3040 to apply.

Those who wish to donate to help other Angelenos may do so through the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financelos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Newsom unveils plan for easing restrictions amid COVID-19 crisis
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 670 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus updates: Live events
How many asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers are there? It's hard to tell
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom unveils plan for easing restrictions amid COVID-19 crisis
New coronavirus task force to explore reopening US economy
3 IE churches sue Newsom over coronavirus restrictions
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 670 new COVID-19 cases
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
California's tourism industry among hardest hit by COVID-19
Bishop who ignored social distancing guidelines dies of COVID-19
Show More
Surprise! Man waiting for stimulus check gets $8.2M
Coronavirus updates: Live events
SoCal fabric stores see increased traffic amid demand for DIY masks
LAX turns into safe haven for homeless during COVID-19 crisis
'I was very confused': Mom sick with COVID-19 gives birth in coma
More TOP STORIES News