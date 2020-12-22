Personal Finance

These are the 23 states raising the minimum wage in 2021

WASHINGTON -- Workers earning minimum wage in nearly two dozen states can expect a raise in 2021. According to the Labor Law Center, the following states are set to raise their minimum wage at various points through the new year:

  • Alaska: $10.34
  • Arizona: $12.15
  • Arkansas: $11.00
  • California: $14.00
  • Colorado: $12.32
  • Delaware: $10.25
  • Florida: $8.65
  • Illinois: $11.00
  • Maine: $12.15
  • Maryland: $11.75
  • Massachusetts: $13.50
  • Michigan: $9.87
  • Minnesota: $10.08
  • Missouri: $10.30
  • Montana: $8.75
  • Nevada: $9.75
  • New Jersey: $12.00
  • New Mexico: $10.50
  • New York: $12.50
  • Ohio: $8.80
  • South Dakota: $9.45
  • Vermont: $11.75
  • Washington state: $13.69


Workers in certain professions and companies of certain sizes are exempted from minimum wage guidelines in some states. Cities and other municipalities may have set higher minimum wages than their state has.

The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised on July 24, 2009. Click here for more information from the United States Department of Labor about the current miniumum wage in states across the nation.
