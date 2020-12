Second stimulus checks: Who gets the $600 stimulus checks and when

LOS ANGELES -- Many Americans could start receiving direct payments from the federal government now as part of a $900 billion pandemic relief bill signed by President Donald Trump Sunday evening.In addition to these stimulus checks, the bill will provide an extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits and money for hard-hit businesses, schools, healthcare providers and renters.As of now, eligible taxpayers will receive $600 per person, plus $600 per dependent under 17. However, Trump has urged Congress to increase that payment. Democrats are in agreement, but it's unclear if Republicans will agree to a higher amount.Similar to the first CARES Act stimulus check , the bill reduces payments on a sliding scale for those earning higher incomes.The new agreement designates a $600 direct payment for every individual who made up to $75,000 last year, a $1,200 payment for couples who made up to $150,000 as well as an additional $600 per dependent child. A family of four under the income threshold can expect to receive $2,400 in direct payments.The payments are phased out for higher income levels and phase out completely for individuals who made above $87,000 in 2019.Below is a calculator that may help you find out the amount you're likely to receive, using the guidelines spelled out in the bill . The information you enter below will not be stored or saved in any way.