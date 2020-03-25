Coronavirus stimulus bill: Who gets what from $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package

Here is a breakdown of who gets money and how much:
Individuals and families
The bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.
As income rises, the payment would scale down. It phases out entirely at $99,000 for singles and $198,000 for couples without children. This means 99% of Americans would receive some sort of funding, ABC News reports.
Furloughed workers would get whatever amount a state usually provides for unemployment, plus a $600 per week add-on, with gig workers like Uber drivers covered for the first time.
In total, unemployed workers are eligible to receive up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits.
Small businesses
The bill covers a $367 billion program for small businesses affected by the crisis. The loans would be available during an emergency period ending at the of June.
Larger industries
The bill allocates $500 billion for guaranteed, subsidized loans for larger industries, including a fight over how generous to be with the airlines. Hospitals would get significant help as well.
This includes an "employee retention" tax credit that's estimated to provide $50 billion to companies that retain employees on payroll and cover 50% of workers' paychecks. Companies would also be able to defer payment of the 6.2% Social Security payroll tax.
Schumer said businesses controlled by members of Congress and top administration officials - including Trump and his immediate family members - would be ineligible for the bill's business assistance.
RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.