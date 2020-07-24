coins

Why is there a coin shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Why are coins hard to find during the pandemic?

The Federal Reserve has seen a significant decline of coins in circulation because people are not spending them as regularly at businesses, many of which are either temporarily closed or not accepting cash.

Coins are still plentiful. In April, the U.S. Treasury estimated more than $47.8 billion were in the market, up by more than a billion dollars compared to last year.

But in recent months, people have not been spending those coins at places like laundromats, banks, restaurants, or shops because the businesses are closed, or people are not visiting them as often as they were before the pandemic.

"The typical places where coin enters our society have slowed or even stopped the normal circulation of coin," said the Federal Reserve, which manages coin inventory, in a June statement.

EMBED More News Videos

As businesses close, the influx of coins going into banks is slowing down, leaving some locations without any spare change.



Sales at restaurants, bars and gas stations dropped more than 40% in April compared with a year ago. Sales have since picked up, but some businesses -- like bars -- remain shuttered in certain states, while others can only operate at a limited capacity.

The Federal Reserve has encouraged banks to order only the coins they need and to make depositing coins easy for customers. One Wisconsin bank system offered its customers a $5 bonus for every $100 in coins they brought into exchange at a branch.

The program was so successful, the bank suspended it after only a week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financefederal reservecoronavirusu.s. & worldcoins
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COINS
Why you won't be getting change back at some stores
UK's Royal Mint unveils coin honoring the band Queen
TSA collected nearly $1M in loose change last year
Rare penny found in lunch money could be worth more than $1M
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Expiring $600 weekly unemployment benefits creates uncertainty
Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise
OC's oldest Jane Doe cold case murder solved after 52 years
Man gives Nazi salute in Torrance racist encounter caught on video
NOAA issues La Nina watch for Southern California
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
Woman refuses to let Postmates driver into LA building
Show More
FAA issues emergency inspections for Boeing 737 aircrafts
Virginia school changing name from Robert E. Lee to John Lewis
LA Apparel factory allowed to reopen after COVID-19 outbreak
Fourth-grader helping the homeless with her art
Arrests made at Beverly Hills protest against school inequity in LA
More TOP STORIES News