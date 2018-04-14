PERSONAL FINANCE

When is Tax Day 2018? Why it isn't April 15 this year

EMBED </>More Videos

If you meet certain guidelines, you could be eligible for free tax preparation from two IRS programs. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Tax Day falls on April 15 most years -- but not 2018.

This year, Tax Day falls on Tuesday, April 17, a full two days later than normal. April 15 falls on a Sunday in 2018, which would normally push Tax Day to Monday, April 16.

That date, though, happens to be when Washington, D.C., is observing Emancipation Day. That holiday honors the 1862 passage of the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, which ended slavery in the nation's capital by paying slaveowners to pledge their loyalty to the Union and free their slaves.

Thus, Tax Day is pushed back yet another day to Tuesday, April 17. The holiday returns to its regular April 15 date for 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxesIRSholidaygovernment
Related
Tax season terms for beginners
Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs
PERSONAL FINANCE
Your credit score may soon be going up
Mega Millions jackpot at $433M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Check your account: Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
Woman buys $500K scratcher in Buena Park
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News