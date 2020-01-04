Personal Finance

Will the Iran conflict affect gas prices? Experts weigh in

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When word came that the U.S. had killed two high-ranking Iranians, the oil market flinched. Prices for crude initially jumped 4% globally as traders braced for Iran attacks designed to strike the world's oil supply.

Patrick DeHaan is a petroleum analyst with GasBuddy. He and other experts say right now, Americans heading to the pump should see little if any jump in prices.

"Initially we don't expect any immediate impact at the retail level for drivers," said Doug Shupe from the Automobile Club of Southern California.

But that could change depending on how Iran reacts to the U.S. attack. Analysts worry Iran could use its military to shut down access to the Strait of Hormuz. But even then, DeHaan says any spike in gas prices most likely won't be as dramatic as those we've have seen recently due to California refinery issues.

"Of course, just depending on how hard and how heavy Iran responds, there certainly is the potential that this could go beyond those types of events in magnitude," DeHaan said.

MORE:

LAPD on alert in wake of US airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani
3,500 more troops from Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division to deploy to Middle East
Was it legal for President Trump to order killing of Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani?
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financegas pricesu.s. & worldiranpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD on alert in wake of US airstrike that killed Iranian general
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Local firefighters head to Australia to help battle wildfires
Lowe's looking to fill hundreds of positions in Los Angeles
491 DUI arrests made during New Year's holiday in CA
2020 scam? Police in Maine warn public not to abbreviate year
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Show More
Rosca de Reyes cake helps Latino Catholics wrap up the holidays
5 arrested for attempted robbery during LetGo transaction in OC
'The Bachelor' host gives us an inside look at the new season
Mother of US Army intelligence officer deported to Mexico
West Hills residents concerned about patients from nearby hospital
More TOP STORIES News