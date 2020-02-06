Fire alarms go off at site of last week's West LA high-rise fire

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fire alarms went off Wednesday night at the same West LA building where flames ripped through multiple units last week, leading to one death and 11 injuries.

Two fire trucks responded to the Barrington Plaza building in the 11700 block of West Wilshire Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m. No flames were apparent from the outside and the firefighters did not appear to be putting their equipment into use.

Many residents self-evacuated and gathered on the sidewalk outside the building, but after it became apparent there were no visible flames, most returned to their units.

"Another day another fire at Barringtonplaza," one resident tweeted, noting that it was a different building in the complex from the one that caught on fire last week.



During the blaze on Jan. 29, firefighters had to evacuate people out the windows of the seventh floor with the help of ladders.

The burn marks are still visible on the exterior of the building.

A dramatic fire erupted on the seventh floor of a high-rise apartment building on the Westside of Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, prompting a massive response from firefighters on ladder trucks and in helicopters.



Fire department officials noted at the time that the building is not equipped with fire sprinklers, one of 55 high-rises in Los Angeles that are not required to have them because they were built before 1974.

The same building was the site of another fire in October of 2013. Several people sued and the case was settled. A jury found the building's company was negligent then and responsible for injuries.
