Fire, explosion at Venice Blvd. homeless encampment caught on camera

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fierce fire and explosion were caught on camera at a homeless encampment on Venice Boulevard.

The fire was at an encampment right under the 10 Freeway, east of La Cienega.

The man who shot the video Monday morning said he was shocked to learn he was the first person to call 911 with so many cars driving by.

He said the encampment was cleared out later that day, but is already packed again Wednesday.
