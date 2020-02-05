20 Southern California firefighters return from battling Australia bushfires

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5812395" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Fire tornadoes formed on Kangaroo Island as wildfires continued to rage across Australia. Brenton Davis, who shot video of one of the firenadoes, said the area "had a fair few of them today and it wasn't even a hot day."