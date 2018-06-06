Fire breaks out at Amazon distribution center in Redlands

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire sparked trouble at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Redlands Tuesday night.

By and ABC7.com staff
REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) --
A fire sparked trouble at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Redlands Tuesday night.

At about 9 p.m., authorities from Loma Linda and San Bernardino responded to a commercial structure fire at the distribution center, located at 2125 San Bernardino Avenue.

Fire crews found smoke coming from the roof area and upon making entry to the facility, fire was discovered in the center of the building originating on the roof from a solar panel, according to Redlands Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Topoleski.

Firefighters were able to save significant product inside the building through aggressive firefighting tactics and salvage efforts, Topoleski said.

The fire was knocked down and no injuries were reported in the incident. Several employees appeared to have evacuated at the time.

There was no official word on the extent of damage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building fireevacuationamazonfirefightersRedlandsSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News