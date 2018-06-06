Fire breaks out at Amazon distribution center in Redlands

A fire sparked trouble at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Redlands Tuesday night.At about 9 p.m., authorities from Loma Linda and San Bernardino responded to a commercial structure fire at the distribution center, located at 2125 San Bernardino Avenue.Fire crews found smoke coming from the roof area and upon making entry to the facility, fire was discovered in the center of the building originating on the roof from a solar panel, according to Redlands Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Topoleski.Firefighters were able to save significant product inside the building through aggressive firefighting tactics and salvage efforts, Topoleski said.The fire was knocked down and no injuries were reported in the incident. Several employees appeared to have evacuated at the time.There was no official word on the extent of damage.