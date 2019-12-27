Flames engulf commercial building in Orange, sending plumes of black smoke in air

By ABC7.com staff
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire engulfed a commercial building in Orange Friday afternoon, sending a large plume of black smoke into the air.

Firefighters responded to the incident on the 500 block of W Blueridge Avenue, according to the Orange Fire Department. Fire officials say the flames broke out at Lake Management, Inc., which is described as a company that provides professional aquatic services on its website.

It's unclear if there were any injuries or what caused the blaze.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orangeorange countybuilding firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 Freeway reopens through Grapevine after more than 36-hour closure
3 killed, including 2 children, in massive fire at Hemet apartment
In Pasadena, NASA offers sneak peek at Mars 2020 Rover before July launch
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Traffic between Las Vegas, LA flowing again after 15 Fwy closure
Volunteers put in overtime to finish dozens of 2020 Rose Parade floats
Show More
Things to do in LA County this weekend
Video: WA police officer holds back tears after receiving gift
Mom gets Christmas wish as military son returns home in Santa costume
Woman accused of running over, killing man who shot her relative
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
More TOP STORIES News