Flames engulf commercial building in Orange, sending plumes of black smoke in air

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire engulfed a commercial building in Orange Friday afternoon, sending a large plume of black smoke into the air.
Firefighters responded to the incident on the 500 block of W Blueridge Avenue, according to the Orange Fire Department. Fire officials say the flames broke out at Lake Management, Inc., which is described as a company that provides professional aquatic services on its website.
It's unclear if there were any injuries or what caused the blaze.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
