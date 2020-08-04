Building fire shuts down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Sunset Boulevard was shut down Monday night as flames erupted through the roof of a commercial building in Hollywood.Firefighters say the building at Sunset and Sierra Bonita was vacant. ABC7 learned the outside of the building is covered by a large mural painted by architectural artist Joshua Vides.More than 80 firefighters responded to the greater alarm blaze and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby structures.No additional information was immediately available.