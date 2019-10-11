20-acre fire burning in LA's El Sereno neighborhood

By ABC7.com staff
EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new fire has broken out in the El Sereno community northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the blaze has burned about 20 acres in the area of Soto Hill, near the 2800 block of N. Eastern Avenue. It was first reported at 11:26 a.m.

The blaze was initially reported at 1 acre, but amid windy, dry conditions to quickly spread to 20 acres.
There are homes in the area threatened by the blaze, the LAFD says. No injuries have been reported. Fire crews are working to get lines around the fire and helicopters were seen flying over the area.

The fire was sending heavy smoke into the air. Winds were carrying the smoke, but the gusts were not as powerful as those fanning the Saddleridge Fire in the Porter Ranch area.
