UPDATE IRVINE Veg Fire:

15-20 ac forward progress has stopped. No structures threatened no injuries. pic.twitter.com/6H0qB58wId — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) September 16, 2019

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire burned through about 15 to 20 acres in Irvine Sunday afternoon.The Fossil Fire was burning alongside the 405 Freeway near Shady Canyon Drive.Orange County Fire Authority crews battled the fire on the ground and with a water-dropping helicopter.Firefighters were able to quickly stop the forward progress.No structures were immediately threatened and no evacuations were ordered.