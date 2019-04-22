Fire at Wilmington auto parts business sends thick smoke into sky

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire at an auto-parts business in Wilmington was sending thick plumes of black smoke into the skies above Los Angeles on Sunday.The fire was reported around 3:20 p.m. at 1825 E. I Street in Wilmington. The location is a short distance from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.Firefighters reported getting control of the flames but said it would take time to get them completely extinguished because of challenges with access to the site. No injuries were reported.