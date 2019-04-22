Fire at Wilmington auto parts business sends thick smoke into sky

By ABC7.com staff
WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire at an auto-parts business in Wilmington was sending thick plumes of black smoke into the skies above Los Angeles on Sunday.

The fire was reported around 3:20 p.m. at 1825 E. I Street in Wilmington. The location is a short distance from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Firefighters reported getting control of the flames but said it would take time to get them completely extinguished because of challenges with access to the site. No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonlos angeleslos angeles countyfire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News