Meet Arcadia's first Asian American fire chief

ARCADIA (KABC) -- In November, Chen Suen became Arcadia's first Asian American Fire Chief.

Suen has lived in Arcadia for 34 years and worked for the Arcadia Fire Department for almost two decades.

"It's just a very special, unique feeling being able to serve my hometown,"' Suen said.

"He's not afraid of making hard decisions, not only for the staff, but for the betterment of the community," Maria Taylor, Senior Management Analyst at Arcadia Fire Department.

Born in Taiwan, Suen's family moved to the U.S. in 1979. They first lived in El Monte before moving to Arcadia in hopes of achieving their American dream.

"They really started with nothing, worked their way up. They ended up being entrepreneurs," Suen said.

It was his father who suggested he apply to the fire department during his last year at UC Irvine.

"I'm kind of living out what public service meant to them," Suen said.

And after 18 years serving the city he grew up in, Suen said he's excited to take on this new leadership.

