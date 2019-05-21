Fire consumes former home of Corona strip club

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A building that housed a now-closed strip club in Corona was destroyed in a major fire Monday night.

The four-alarm fire consumed the vacant building that once housed the Angels gentleman's club.

Investigators believe some homeless people had moved into the empty building and ignited the fire.

The same location was the scene of a bloody rampage in 2015, when a man with a large knife went on a violent stabbing spree, attacking several people in the building's parking lot. One man was killed.

The burned building is expected to be a total loss.
