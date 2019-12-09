Fire crews rescue man who fell 20 feet into abandoned well in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was rescued after falling 20 feet into an abandoned well in Simi Valley Monday afternoon.Ventura County firefighters responded to the incident on Laguna Way shortly around 1:30 p.m., according to the department. Firefighters used a ladder truck to keep the man from sinking deeper into the mud inside the well, securing him with ropes.The man was pulled out of the well around 2:20 p.m. and placed on a stretcher. It's unclear if he sustained any injuries.Authorities said the man was alive and alert. It's unclear how the man got stuck.