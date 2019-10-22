Fire erupts in Little Mountain area of San Bernardino; 6 homes damaged

High winds were being reported at West 39th Street and North Severance Street near the Little Mountain area Monday after 5 p.m.
Six homes were damaged in the blaze. It was unknown if there were any injuries.
Multiple engines were being requested.
San Bernardino (Update): Little Mountain IC advising fire estimated at 17 acres, 6 homes damaged / involved with fire. Crews still engaged in structure defense. Multiple power lines down in the area. @SBCSDAviation assisting with water drops. Damage assessments ongoing. Krn. pic.twitter.com/MnHcBIM0lf— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 22, 2019
