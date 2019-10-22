Fire erupts in Little Mountain area of San Bernardino; 6 homes damaged

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino County Fire responded to a vegetation fire that damaged multiple homes in the Little Mountain area.

High winds were being reported at West 39th Street and North Severance Street near the Little Mountain area Monday after 5 p.m.

Six homes were damaged in the blaze. It was unknown if there were any injuries.

Multiple engines were being requested.



DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
