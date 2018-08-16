Fire destroys part of West Hollywood apartment building

Flames destroyed part of an apartment building in West Hollywood Thursday night, but firefighters were able to get them under control with no serious injuries.
The fire was reported at 1212 N. Clark St. around 8:24 p.m. Sheriff's deputies helped evacuate people from the building as the flames spread.
Firefighters appeared to have the blaze under control within about 25 minutes after it was first reported.
No injuries were reported.
