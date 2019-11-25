Fire crews respond to blaze that engulfed 5-story building in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, Calif. -- Fire crews responded to a blaze that broke out in a vacant five-story commercial building in Van Nuys Sunday afternoon.Sepulveda Boulevard was shut down between Vose Street and Sherman Way.The fire broke out at 4:35 p.m. in the 7100 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard. Over 120 firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department were assigned to battle the blaze.LAFD requested assistance from police to help move a group of homeless people that were adjacent to the building to prevent them from being injured by falling debris.Smoke from the fire could be seen across the San Fernando Valley. No injuries were reported.