Fire crews respond to blaze that engulfed 5-story building in Van Nuys

Fire crews responding to a fire that engulfed a 5-story building in Van Nuys Sunday afternoon.

VAN NUYS, Calif. -- Fire crews responded to a blaze that broke out in a vacant five-story commercial building in Van Nuys Sunday afternoon.

Sepulveda Boulevard was shut down between Vose Street and Sherman Way.

The fire broke out at 4:35 p.m. in the 7100 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard. Over 120 firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department were assigned to battle the blaze.

LAFD requested assistance from police to help move a group of homeless people that were adjacent to the building to prevent them from being injured by falling debris.

Smoke from the fire could be seen across the San Fernando Valley. No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 passengers fall ill on docked cruise ship at Port of LA
Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy
6 injured in shooting during party near DTLA
Community honors student killed in Saugus High School shooting
Teen's wrestling career in doubt after his prosthetic legs are stolen
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
LAX launches new holiday shuttle to help alleviate traffic
Show More
LA Auto Show: New electric cars share center stage with traditional models
Mother pleads for help finding teen daughter's killer
Suspect sought in robbery of Studio City marijuana shop
Off-duty LAPD officer hospitalized after North Hills crash
Woolsey Fire: Volunteers gather to help repair, paint damaged homes
More TOP STORIES News