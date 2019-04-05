Fire engulfs vacant 2-story commercial building in Long Beach

Massive fire commercial building next door to a huge apartment complex in Long Beach. Fire fighters battling the blaze preventing it from spreading. The fire starting around 2:30 this morning. No one injured by the blaze. A cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/tfBY8dCuWa — Leo Stallworth (@abc7leo) April 5, 2019

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive fire erupted Friday morning at a vacant commercial building in Long Beach that sits alongside an apartment building.No one was injured in the blaze, which began about 2:30 a.m. on the second floor of a structure in the 1100 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.The flames developed into an inferno that emanated from windows and through the roof of the building, which fire officials said had previously been occupied by squatters.No one was found inside and the fire was extinguished in less than 30 minutes, said Battalion Chief Jeff Ohs."The building was under partial demolition prior to the fire," Ohs said, adding that residents of the apartment building next door were able to return to their homes after the incident.The cause of the blaze is under investigation.