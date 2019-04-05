Fire engulfs vacant 2-story commercial building in Long Beach

By and ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive fire erupted Friday morning at a vacant commercial building in Long Beach that sits alongside an apartment building.

No one was injured in the blaze, which began about 2:30 a.m. on the second floor of a structure in the 1100 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

The flames developed into an inferno that emanated from windows and through the roof of the building, which fire officials said had previously been occupied by squatters.

No one was found inside and the fire was extinguished in less than 30 minutes, said Battalion Chief Jeff Ohs.

"The building was under partial demolition prior to the fire," Ohs said, adding that residents of the apartment building next door were able to return to their homes after the incident.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countybuilding firefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News