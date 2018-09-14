Fire erupts at luxury home on Rockingham Avenue in Brentwood; 100 firefighters on scene

A dramatic fire erupted Friday morning at a luxury home in Brentwood.About 100 firefighters responded about 4:20 a.m. to the 300 block of North Rockingham Avenue, where massive flames were emanating from the form of the structure.There were no immediate reports of injuries.According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the 7,552-square-foot home on the property was originally built in 1950.The cause of the blaze is under investigation.