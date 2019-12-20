Businesses damaged after fire erupts at Woodland Hills strip mall

By
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a fire that erupted at a strip mall in Woodland Hills early Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded at about 3:07 a.m. to the 4800 block of N. Valley Circle Boulevard and encountered the fire going through the roof of a unit.

At least three businesses appeared to have suffered extensive damage.

Firefighters were in defensive mode as they attempted to contain the blaze, but a majority of the flames appeared to be extinguished as crews continued dealing with hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately known how the fire started as arson investigators analyzed the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodland hillslos angeles countymallfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
K-9 takes down stalking suspect at end of chase in Corona
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Chase ends in crash near Hollywood & Highland center
Palmdale middle school teacher accused of hurling racial slurs at Latino students
Glendale woman shames porch pirate into returning package
Truck seen on video crashing through airport wall in Florida
Top 7 animal stories from 2019
Show More
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate
2 arrested in OC months after body found off Oceanside coast
FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
Highgrove neighborhood fed up with trash on nearby property
8-year-old tops YouTube top earners list, with $26M this year
More TOP STORIES News