Fire forces closure of lanes on southbound 405 Freeway near El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire Sunday afternoon forced the closure of two southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway near El Segundo.The SIg Alert began around 3:30 p.m. Sunday as a fire broke out on the right shoulder.Traffic backed up to Century Boulevard.Northbound lanes of the 405 remained open. Connectors to the eastbound and westbound 105 Freeway were expected to remain closed at least until 7:30 p.m.Cellphone video shows cars on the freeway trying to get through thick plumes of smoke hanging over the roadway, with very low visibility and cars moving slowly forward.