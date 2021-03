BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Baldwin Park gas station erupted in flames early Monday morning after a fiery explosion inside a car that was parked at a pump.Dramatic surveillance video showed the incident as it unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. at the gas station in the 12600 block of Ramona Avenue.After the initial explosion, a person was seen stumbling out of the passenger side of the sedan, but no serious injuries were reported.Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames, which had engulfed the vehicle and spread to nearby gas pumps. No adjacent structures were burned.