Firefighters respond to brush fire in Glendale amid high winds, dangerous fire weather

According to the Glendale Fire Department, the fire burned 8 acres and forced evacuations at 14 homes.
***Brush Fire Alert*** Brush Fire near Brand Park (Mountain St.), GFD is responding, more information to follow, please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/H3UEEILVNP— Glendale Fire Department CA (@GlendaleFireCA) October 27, 2020
California is currently battling several large wildfires, including the Silverado Fire and the Blue Ridge Fire, which have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as we get more information.