Fire in CSULB engineering building triggers evacuation

A fire in a building on the campus of Cal State University Long Beach triggered an evacuation Tuesday, according to campus police.According to Long Beach fire officials, the fire in the engineering/computer science building was caused by a chemical reaction with liquid lithium hydroxide and solid lithium metal in a classroom.The fire was extinguished around 1:50 p.m. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries, according to fire officials.Hazmat specialists from the Long Beach Fire Department were assessing the scene.