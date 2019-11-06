Jake Fire: Blaze erupts in Santa Clarita prompts evacuations from homes, school: LIVE

**UPDATE** BRUSH FIRE #JakeFire | FS073 | 21500 Blk of Deputy Jake Dr #SantaClarita | B22 is now Assuming Command and is now #JakeIC. There is approximately 1/2 acre in Light to Medium Fuels.#LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) November 6, 2019

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire erupted in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon prompting evacuations from homes and an elementary school.Seven acres of brush was burning uphill near the 21500 block of Deputy Jake Drive.Newhall Elementary School was being evacuated and students were could be seen boarding school buses from AIR7 HD. Master's College was also being evacuated.Water drops were being made.Extra resources were called in after the flames jumped Dockweiler Driver.Los Angeles County Fire was responding to the 2nd alarm incident.