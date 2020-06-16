brush fire

Massive fire near Pismo Beach 10% contained, SB lanes of Highway 101 reopened

The blaze has engulfed more than 400 acres near Highway 101 and Avila Beach Drive.
FRESNO, Calif. -- The southbound lanes of Highway 101 in California's Central Coast are back open after a fast-moving brush fire driven by strong winds closed both directions of the road near Pismo Beach on Monday.

CAL FIRE crews have the fire 10% contained.

The blaze has engulfed more than 400 acres near the highway and Avila Beach Drive.

At one point, the flames threatened several homes and structures, and an evacuation order was issued.

Planes and helicopters are helping to attack the fire from the air, while fire crews battle it from the ground.





So far, there are no reports of damage to the structures, and evacuation orders have been lifted for Pismo Heights.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
