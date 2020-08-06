130-acre brush fire near Santa Clarita prompts evacuations, threatens homes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2512981" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-moving brush fire, dubbed the Texas Fire, prompted evacuations near Santa Clarita and threatened structures on Thursday.The blaze, called the Texas Fire, was reported just before 2 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. By around 3:30 p.m., the blaze had expanded to 130 acres and was at 10% containment.Evacuations were underway along Bouquet Canyon between Vasquez Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon, local officials said.The fire also prompted authorities to close Bouquet Canyon Road between Vasquez Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon, according to the LASD Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.Officials said the brush fire was threatening nearby structures. No structures have been destroyed.Three air tankers with five helicopters were assisting with the attack, according to Angeles National Forest.No additional information was immediately available.