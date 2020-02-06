Fire rages at commercial structure near homes in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a massive blaze at a commercial structure near several homes in Carson Thursday morning.Los Angeles fire crews responded to the area of East Carson Street around 5:30 a.m. as raging flames sent plumes of thick smoke into the sky.The building, which is believed to be an auto repair facility, was engulfed in flames that appeared to take down nearby power lines. Shortly after, the surrounding neighborhood lost power as electrical lines dangled near homes.It is unclear if any injuries were reported or what caused the fire.The fire was knocked down around 6 a.m.