Fire rips through commercial building in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire ripped through a commercial building in Ontario as crews attempted to extinguish the blaze early Friday morning.Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 200 block of East Main Street after receiving a call at about 1:40 a.m.The two-alarm fire prompted several firefighters to arrive at the scene. Video showed a part of the building engulfed in flames.According to the Ontario Fire Department, the fire is under control, but a full knockdown not yet been reached.No injuries were reported.An investigator said he does not believe the incident is connected to another fire that occurred Wednesday morning on the same street.The cause of the fire is under investigation.