South Los Angeles building fire: Heavy smoke consumes commercial structure

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a commercial building in South Los Angeles Friday morning.

Large plumes of smoke rose from the one-story building on the 3100 block of South Main Street. The fire broke out at about 8:53 a.m., according to L.A. Fire officials.

AIR7 HD was overhead as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames spotted coming through the roof of the structure and as heavy smoke consumed the nearby area.

Black smoke and heavy flames were visible and part of the roof collapsed.

It was not immediately known how the fire started.

Firefighters eventually got a handle from the ground and neighboring rooftops.

There were no immediate report of any injuries.
