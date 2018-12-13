Fire rips through Huntington Beach waterfront home

A fire ripped through a Huntington Beach waterfront home Thursday, destroying the property. (Chris Conkle/Los Angeles City Fire )

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A fire ripped through a Huntington Beach waterfront home Thursday evening, completely destroying the property.

The two-alarm fire was reported at approximately 7:15 p.m. on the 16600 block of Wanderer Lane.

Nearby homes were threatened as firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke, but were able to stop the blaze from spreading further. A knockdown was reported roughly an hour later.

Video from the scene showed flames engulfing the home and smoke rising. Crews from the Huntington Beach Fire Department also used a boat to fight the fire from the harbor.

The family that lived at the home was out to dinner when they got a call from a neighbor saying their house was on fire.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

Investigators were on scene determining the origin and cause of the fire.
