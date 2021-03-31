Authorities on scene of large fire at Laguna Hills home; man possibly barricaded inside

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Wednesday were at the scene of a raging fire ripping through a large home in Laguna Hills.The Orange County Sheriff's Department responded to the 27700 block of Greenfield Drive around 11 a.m. after receiving a call about a dispute between neighbors.When they arrived, they encountered intense flames that had broken through the home's roof, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air.The fire department arrived shortly after but firefighters were not allowed to approach the home because authorities believed that a man was possibly barricaded inside.A single fire engine was seen in front of an adjacent house, using a fire house to douse the flames from afar.