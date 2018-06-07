A fire ripped through a vacant home in North Hills that had also been damaged by a previous blaze, fire officials said.The fire at 9433 Sepulveda Blvd. was reported at 8:51 p.m. It took 36 minutes for 45 firefighters to knock down the blaze.Fire officials said the boarded-up two story home had been previously burned.Numerous safety hazards forced firefighters to stay outside the structure as they fought the flames.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.